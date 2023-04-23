One person hospitalized following house fire in Middletown, firefighters say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire occurred in Middletown Sunday morning, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called around 11 a.m. to Orchard Street for a garage fire.

It is unclear how the fire started or the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

