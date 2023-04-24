1 person dies in Middletown fire, assistant fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a fire occurred in Middletown Monday morning, according to the Middletown Assistant Fire Chief Steve Ludwig.

Ludwig says firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Vannest Avenue around 6 a.m. for a fire with entrapment.

Once they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, so firefighters had to take a defensive position to extinguish the fire that happened in a detached garage next to the house, Ludwig said.

The estimated damages are unknown at this time.

Ludwig says another person was inside at the time of the fire, but that person escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

