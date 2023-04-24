Contests
Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Elijah Bush, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, court document say.
Elijah Bush, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, court document say.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents say Elijah Bush, 18, was indicted by a grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

FOX19 spoke with the victim’s father, but we are withholding his name so we do not identify his daughter.

The victim’s father says he received a disturbing call this past Friday from the assistant principal at Aiken High School.

“She tells me that my daughter was sexually assaulted in the school, and they have it on video,” her father said.

He states that Bush tricked her into going into a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.

A complaint filed in Hamilton County states the incident occurred on April 13.

Jail records show Bush was arrested the following day but paid the $1,000 bond the judge initially issued.

The dad says his daughter knew Bush from school because the middle school and high school are connected.

FOX19 reached out to the Cincinnati Public Schools Sunday for a statement.

“Cincinnati Public Schools is fully cooperating with all agencies, including the Cincinnati Police Department, and cannot provide additional information at this time since this is an active investigation,” the school district said.

FOX19 is waiting for a response from the Cincinnati Police Department.

