‘Cars & Coffee of UC’ builds a community around cars

By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A unique event brought car enthusiasts to Walnut Hills Sunday.

Over 250 cars were at the official ‘Cars & Coffee of UC’ event, with all different styles of cars - from vintage to stock, everyone was welcome.

“So we just present an environment for car enthusiasts to come together and hang out and learn about different cars, and check everything out, and we have anything from classics to old school to supercars, JDM - domestic market.... so we get everything here; it’s pretty awesome,” said Calvin Proffitt, founder of UC Car Club and UC Cars & Coffee.

On Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, you may have heard cars revving their engines and music playing on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills as car enthusiasts came together.

“It’s great to see how this event has grown over the last couple of years,” Tyler Mclvain, who is a mechanical engineering student at the University of Cincinnati.

Car enthusiast Mike Ugnot shares what he enjoys about the event.

“It’s nice to meet other people with similar interests and cars that they have,” he says.

Having coffee and meeting other people with an interest in cars is one thing, but Ugnot says these types of events aren’t common.

“There’s not many other gathering spots in Cincinnati currently that allow such a large platform of car enthusiasts to get together, but it just helps people come together to learn from each other and just show off what they’ve spent a long time working on,” Ugnot said.

