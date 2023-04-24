Contests
Chilly weather remains in place

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds have been stubborn to clear today giving way to well below average temperatures for this time of year. The normal high is 69. We will struggle to make it above 50 degrees this afternoon. It will be dry with clearing skies this evening. Tonight we should avoid a widespread frost or freeze but a freeze watch is in effect for Lewis. Adams and Highland County until Tuesday morning. Lows will be near freezing. It looks like that is our last threat of freezing temperatures for now. I would still wait to plant tender vegetation until mid-May. We often say Mother’s Day is the deadline.

Highs will return to the 60s Tuesday but remain below normal (69) the rest of this week. Rain will return Friday with scattered showers possible. Rain chances continue through the weekend with showers Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s into the weekend. Rain will begin to taper off by Monday.

