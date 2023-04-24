Cincinnati to become first city in the region to install concrete speed cushions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The City of Cincinnati will be the first in the region to install concrete speed cushions to help protect drivers and pedestrians.

The speed cushions, installed on Linn and Chestnut Streets in the West End, are similar to speed humps but with wheel cutouts to help emergency vehicles pass through without slowing down too much.

Pureval says that in 2021 the city conducted a pilot project on Winneste Avenue with rubber speed cushions.

City leaders say they saw the percentage of drivers speeding drop from 95% to 11%.

“While effective, the rubber speed cushions were a short-term solution, not intended to withstand weather year after year – the concrete speed cushions will last 30 years or more,” Pureval said in a press release.

City leaders plan to install them on 22 streets before the end of the year.

