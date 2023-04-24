Contests
Company expands recall for all 4-ounce cans of Geisha Shrimp

A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.
A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) -The company that makes Geisha Shrimp is expanding its recall for more types of its four-ounce cans.

The company had originally recalled select lots of the shrimp back in February.

The recall of medium shrimp now includes all four-ounce cans distributed in most states from December 2022 to April 2023.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. says the affected shrimp might have been under-processed, making it more susceptible to spoilage.

The recall says consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return the shrimp to the place of purchase for a full refund.

