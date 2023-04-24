Contests
Cool Conditions Stick Around

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect sunshine Monday afternoon with a daytime high near 54 degrees.

After a frosty start, on Tuesday, watch for a few scattered showers Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will have chilly mornings in the mid-to-upper 30s with patchy frost possible and partly cloudy skies during the day with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Isolated showers return on Friday continue through the weekend. Morning temperatures will be back in the 40s but afternoon highs will remain in the 60s.

Unsettled and cooler than normal temperatures are expected to linger into early next week.

