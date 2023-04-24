Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX) - A family says their loved one is on life support after being assaulted in Northern Kentucky.

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.

Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, tells FOX19 NOW that her son was at someone’s house when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

“My son stood up to try to stop the altercation, and he essentially got hit with something,” Barrett says. “We’re not clear yet exactly what it is.”

The mother says the blow to Simpson’s head was so severe it caused him to suffer an aneurysm, a broken clavicle and a black eye.

The family says after the man hit Simpson over the head with the object, he stomped on Simpson’s chest, head, and neck so hard that it burst his carotid artery.

Then, after arriving at the hospital, he suffered several strokes and even had half of his skull removed to reduce the swelling around his brain, according to his family.

“There’s no normalcy after this until I’m looking over my shoulder at all times waiting to see if this guy or waiting to hear a call about this guy getting caught,” Barrett explained.

Covington police have not said if they are investigating the assault Simpon’s family claims happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Tri-State father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI

Latest News

Vandalism cases on the rise in Oxford, police say
Vandalism cases on the rise in Oxford, police say
Tri-State quiz bowl team heading to Nationals
Tri-State quiz bowl team heading to nationals
Divers searching the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana
Man identified after ‘intentionally’ driving into Ohio River during police chase
Sheila McGee is looking for answers after the mysterious death of her daughter Joy Harper in...
Mother searching for answers after missing daughter found dead