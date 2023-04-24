Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX) - A family says their loved one is on life support after being assaulted in Northern Kentucky.

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.

Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, tells FOX19 NOW that her son was at someone’s house when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

“My son stood up to try to stop the altercation, and he essentially got hit with something,” Barrett says. “We’re not clear yet exactly what it is.”

The mother says the blow to Simpson’s head was so severe it caused him to suffer an aneurysm, a broken clavicle and a black eye.

The family says after the man hit Simpson over the head with the object, he stomped on Simpson’s chest, head, and neck so hard that it burst his carotid artery.

Then, after arriving at the hospital, he suffered several strokes and even had half of his skull removed to reduce the swelling around his brain, according to his family.

“There’s no normalcy after this until I’m looking over my shoulder at all times waiting to see if this guy or waiting to hear a call about this guy getting caught,” Barrett explained.

Covington police have not said if they are investigating the assault Simpon’s family claims happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.