Driver to be re-sentenced Monday after conviction overturned in double fatal I-71 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing two people on Interstate 71 in Blue Ash will be re-sentenced Monday.

Samantha Davis, now 32, lost control of her pickup truck while exiting westbound I-275 to I-71 in August 2016 and her vehicle hit a cement barrier, ejecting her, state court records show.

The truck then flipped over the barrier, plunging from the I-275 overpass onto a vehicle on I-71.

Her truck crushed that car, instantly killing the two people inside, a mother and daughter traveling to the University of Cincinnati’s graduation ceremony.

Earlier this month, Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and agreed to a prison sentence of five years and four months.

She can withdraw her plea, however, if Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz orders a longer sentence.

This is the second time Davis will be sentenced on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, court records show.

The First District Court of Appeals threw out those convictions in 2021 and ordered a new trial after she was found guilty in 2019 and sentenced to eight years in prison, state court records show.

The appeals court said a police officer who is a crash reconstructionist was allowed to testify and give expert opinions but didn’t give a written report to Davis’ defense before trial.

In light of those convictions being tossed out, the court also found her $500,000 bond was excessive and ordered it reduced to $50,000.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey appealed the bond reduction to the Ohio Supreme Court, but they declined to consider it, state court records show.

Davis’ conviction of two counts of aggravated drug possession was not overturned and remains.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.