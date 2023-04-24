Driver faces multiple charges after fleeing police at 100 mph on I-75

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest on multiple charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 from Lockland to Westwood, trying to strike several police cruisers along the way.

Lockland Police Sgt. Greg Levo says they tried to pull Jaxon Pittman’s rental vehicle over for speeding on southbound I-75 but he took off around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Galbraith Road.

Pittman, 21, of Cincinnati fled officers at speeds that reached 100 mph on the highway and up to 50 mph once he took the chase west to I-74 and onto two side streets in Cincinnati, according to the sergeant.

“He was speeding and didn’t want to stop. He had drugs and a gun on him,” Levo said.

Emergency communication reports indicate Pittman was driving a dark gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Minnesota license plates.

Pittman exited off I-74 onto Colerain Avenue, got back on westbound I-74 and exited again, this time onto Montana Avenue, Levo said.

From there Montana Avenue, Pitman fled onto Baltimore Avenue to Queen City Avenue to Sunset Avenue to Ferguson Road. The SUV struck a curb as he turned off Queen City onto Sunset, according to the sergeant.

Cincinnati police threw down so-called “stop sticks” in two locations to try to stop the SUV, Levo said.

The second set of stop sticks - near Dater High School in the 2100 block of Ferguson Road - punctured PIttman’s front left tire.

He bailed from the SUV and ran into woods but was apprehended shortly after near Cincinnati Police District 3 Headquarters, 2300 Ferguson Rd.

Police seized a gun and the suspected drugs, marijuana and “shrooms,” Levo said. Psilocybin or magic mushrooms are commonly used hallucinogens.

Pittman was booked into the Hamilton County jail around 3:30 a.m. on charges of attempted assault on a police officer, failure to comply with police, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, drug possession and having weapons under a disability (he is prohibited from having a gun due to a previous felony conviction).

“He was polite and cooperative the whole time” Lockland police drove him back to their police station to fill out his arrest paperwork and then on the ride down to the jail, Levo said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.