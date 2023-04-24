Driver facing 27 years in jail for triple-fatal I-275 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver arrested in connection with an early April crash that killed three people in Anderson Township is now facing more felony charges.

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was indicted Monday on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Blankenship was originally facing three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, Hamilton County court records stated.

He could spend up to 27 years in prison if he is convicted on all eight charges, the prosecutor explained.

Blankenship was arrested on April 13 in Northern Kentucky for violating his release conditions on a prior offense, according to Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyla Woods.

He had been placed on pretrial diversion in May 2021 for five years on a second-degree strangulation charge out of Campbell County, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Charges were not filed at the time in connection with the Interstate 275 crash, despite Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey previously saying he’d caused the wreck.

The wreck happened on April 7 around 9:30 p.m. near Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits on I-275.

An intoxicated Blankenship was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota eastbound on the highway recklessly without lights when he drove onto the right shoulder of the road and hit two stopped vehicles and a tow truck, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Blankenship lost control of the truck when he hit the first stopped car, Prosecutor Powers explains.

Sheriff McGuffey says that the hit car was forced into the other stopped car, which then hit a tow truck driver who was outside his vehicle. Both stopped vehicles were occupied at the time, the complaint said.

Three people died as a result of the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was pronounced deceased at UC Medical Center, a news release said.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office identified the victims as:

Richard Glaser, 66

Janaya Glover, 22

AAA tow truck driver Keith Skaggs, 38

John Glover, 25, was seriously injured in the crash, Prosecutor Powers says.

Witnesses tried to render aid to everyone involved in the crash, including Blankenship, Powers said. She explained that the bystanders cut Blankenship loose from his truck and removed him.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victims. Blankenship had no respect for human life and his actions were absolutely inexcusable. This man needs to be held responsible to the greatest extent the law will allow and be removed from society so he cannot hurt anyone else.

Blankenship is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on an $800,000 bond.

