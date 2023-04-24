Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Findlay Kitchen hosts its annual tasting event

Findlay Kitchen tasting event
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Kitchen, a commercial kitchen for local food start-up businesses, hosted its annual tasting event Sunday at Findlay Market.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI

Latest News

'Cars & Coffee of UC' builds a community around cars
‘Cars & Coffee of UC’ builds a community around cars
Sheila McGee is looking for answers after the mysterious death of her daughter Joy Harper in...
Mother searching for answers after her missing daughter was found dead
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Local father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Computer and electronic equipment are among the items accepted at the City of Florence's annual...
City of Florence hosts Spring Clean Up program this week