Former Moeller employee alleges in lawsuit supervisor sexually harassed her

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former employee at Archbishop Moeller High School alleges in a lawsuit her supervisor repeatedly sexually harassed her, raped her and she was subjected to a hostile work environment when she told school leaders.

The suit names the private Catholic boys’ school in Montgomery, Archdiocese of Cincinnati and her former supervisor.

The lawsuit alleges former employee is the victim of unlawful discriminatory practices due to her sex and disability; negligent hiring, retention and supervision and intentional infliction of emotional distress that ultimately resulted in her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The suit seeks more than $25,000 in punitive damages.

FOX19 NOW reached out to all parties for comment as well as the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and Montgomery police.

“On behalf of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and Moeller High School, we are unable to comment on active litigation,” an Archdiocese spokeswoman wrote in an email Monday to FOX19 NOW.

The woman’s lawsuit comes after she filed a charge with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and received her notice of right to sue, court records show.

She is identified in court records as “Jane Doe” and wants to proceed with her litigation anonymously due to the subject matter alleged in it, court records show. Her husband is listed as the second plaintiff - “John Doe” - and also wants to remain anonymous for the same reason.

Specifically, her lawsuit accuses her supervisor of trapping her in an office on campus, kissing and groping her, and then cornering her in a concession stand and raping her in December 2020.

Her daily work environment placed her in an isolated location, in direct contact with her supervisor, the lawsuit alleges.

“Moeller administration did not permit (her) to move her office outside of the geographical location of (her department.). From 2016 through January 2021, she repeatedly told Moeller that she was unable to work for (her supervisor), and asked Moeller to transfer her out of the... department and assign her to a different supervisor. Moeller refused.”

Before and after the alleged rape, the woman repeatedly told the principal of Moeller that she was unable to continue working for her supervisor,” court records show.

“Moeller’s principal took no action to discern the cause of the disagreement or to ensure (the woman) a safe working environment,” the lawsuit states.

After the alleged rape, she met with Moeller’s president and asked again to be transferred out of her department. When he asked her if her supervisor was the reason for the transfer request, “she shared that she was unable to work with (him), that she was not safe with him, and asked for confidentiality. Moeller’s president took no action,” the suit claims.

She told Moeller’s president “she was not safe as long as she was working for” her supervisor, but no action was taken, court records show.

On Jan. 19, 2021, her supervisor allegedly admitted to assault in a conversation she recorded, according to the lawsuit.

The following day, her lawyer met with Moeller’s president, principal, chief financial officer and legal counsel and presented a formal written complaint about her supervisor’s conduct.

“In the presence of legal counsel, with a written complaint in hand, Moeller was finally forced to take action. (Her supervisor) was placed on administrative leave and subsequently terminated,” the lawsuit states.

In the immediate aftermath,” the suit continues, “Moeller administration expressed their support of (her). This support quickly crumbled. In the weeks and months that followed, Moeller engaged in a course of conduct that fostered a working environment that was impossible for her to endure, and which eventually led to her constructive termination.

She suffered significant physical and mental health issues as a result of her supervisor’s alleged harassment and Moeller’s response, according to the lawsuit.

She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and asked for accommodations but Moeller refused, the lawsuit alleges.

“Instead, Moeller consistently acted in a way that created a work environment so hostile that (she) was unable to perform her job. Due to the increasingly hostile work environment that (she) was subjected to, (her) mental health professional ordered (her) to take time off under the Family Medical Leave Act. When (her) FMLA leave expired, faced with the prospect of returning to the same hostile work environment, (she) had no choice but to resign.

She “was unable to work due to Moeller’s refusal to provide the requested reasonable accommodations, which were necessitated by her supervisor’s harassment. Because Moeller refused to provide these reasonable accommodations, she was constructively terminated on December 31, 2021.”

Moeller, the lawsuit also alleges, “ignored its own policies and procedures in hiring” her supervisor. He “was hired without necessary interviews, without involvement by a hiring committee and without required vetting through the Archdiocese.” He “was actively participating in anger management therapy at the time he was hired by Moeller.”

What’s more, the suit contends, prior to allegedly harassing “Jane Doe,” her supervisor “engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct and sexual harassment of another female on at least one occasion at a Moeller function. Moeller knew of (her supervisor’s) conduct and paid a financial settlement to ensure that no legal action was taken against (her supervisor) or Moeller. However, (her supervisor) faced no discipline and continued in the employ of Moeller despite his acts and Moeller’s knowledge of those acts.”

