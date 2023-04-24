Freezing conditions overnight, chilly start to the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, including Cincinnati, from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday as temperatures will drop as low as 30°. This will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Adams and Highland counties in Ohio and Lewis County in Kentucky are under a FROST ADVISORY from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday with temperatures dropping as low as 33°. This could damage or even kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

If you have outdoor plants or early starts on gardens, get the sheets and blankets out for them or if possible, bring them inside over the next few nights!!

Monday will feature more sunshine during the day though highs will only be in the mid 50s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun but the thermometer will finally top off in the low 60s.

We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers for northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, but this will not be disruptive.

Wednesday and Thursday will have chilly mornings in the mid-to-upper 30s with patchy frost possible and partly cloudy skies during the day with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Isolated showers return on Friday continue through the weekend. Morning temperatures will be back in the 40s but afternoon highs will remain in the 60s.

Unsettled and cooler than normal temperatures are expected to linger into early next week.

The first week of May will start off on a cool note as below-normal temperatures are expected, though it looks like there will be light amounts of precipitation through the following week in the tri-state.

Though it’s going to remain chilly, we are not expecting any active weather in the next couple of weeks!

