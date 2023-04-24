Local father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local father is speaking out after he says his daughter’s school called him and told him his daughter was sexually assaulted on school grounds.

FOX19 is withholding the father’s name so we do not identify his 13-year-old daughter.

The victim’s father says he received a disturbing call this past Friday from the assistant principal at Aiken High School.

“She tells me that my daughter was sexually assaulted in the school and they have it on video,” her father said.

He states that Elijah Bush,18, tricked her into going into a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.

At first, he says he felt baffled and in denial, and is now furious.

“I was pissed. I am pissed off - okay?” he declared.

“Something like that is devastating,” he said. “It’s broken my heart because she can’t just go to school and learn.”

He also said that she is not okay.

“She’s living through a nightmare,” her father said. “Cries herself to sleep at night, and there’s nothing I can do to help that child.”

Court documents say that Bush was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The dad says his daughter knew Bush from school because the middle school and high school are connected.

“My child go to school for safety reasons - to learn her education, and if she can’t be safe in that school, she can’t learn her education,” he said.

Bush will be in court Monday at 10:30 a.m. His bond is $10,000.

FOX19 reached out to the Cincinnati Public Schools Sunday for a statement.

“Cincinnati Public Schools is fully cooperating with all agencies, including the Cincinnati Police Department, and cannot provide additional information at this time since this is an active investigation,” the school district said.

FOX19 is waiting for a response from the Cincinnati Police Department.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

