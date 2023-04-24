Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former Brooklyn Center Police Officer was released from prison on Monday, April 24, 2023. Potter was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2022 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. She shot Wright and said she confused her Taser with her handgun. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns.

Potter, a white officer for a suburban Minneapolis department, fatally shot Wright, 20, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April 2021. The shooting happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, and Wright’s death set off several days of protests.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Local father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Cincinnati to install concrete speed cushions in West End
Cincinnati to install concrete speed cushions in West End
Madi's House to put on interactive murder mystery show
Madi's House to put on interactive murder mystery show
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Alabama mass shooting victim talks about being shot