Moerlein Lager House to offer street tacos at beer garden

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A beer garden with tacos and tequila?

Casa De Borracho’s Taco & Tequila Shack is a new addition to the Moerlein Lager House’s outdoor beer garden.

The Taco & Tequila shack will open on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

The street taco menu will include beef, chicken, or carnitas tacos and margaritas, either frozen or on the rocks, and other beverages.

Taco Tuesdays will offer 3 for $9 mix-and-match beef, chicken, or carnitas tacos and $8 for frozen or on the rocks margaritas.

The Taco & Tequila Shack will be open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September.

Hours will be added for all special events in the area. Check the Moerlein Large House Facebook page for up-to-date details.

The Moerlein Lager House is next to The Banks at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way in Downtown Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.