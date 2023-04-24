Contests
Moerlein Lager House to offer street tacos at beer garden

Casa De Borracho’s Taco & Tequila Shack will open on Tuesday, April 25 at Moerlein Lager...
Casa De Borracho’s Taco & Tequila Shack will open on Tuesday, April 25 at Moerlein Lager House’s outdoor beer garden. Photo provided by Moerlein Lager House.(Provided by Moerlein Lager House)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A beer garden with tacos and tequila?

Casa De Borracho’s Taco & Tequila Shack is a new addition to the Moerlein Lager House’s outdoor beer garden.

The Taco & Tequila shack will open on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

The street taco menu will include beef, chicken, or carnitas tacos and margaritas, either frozen or on the rocks, and other beverages.

Taco Tuesdays will offer 3 for $9 mix-and-match beef, chicken, or carnitas tacos and $8 for frozen or on the rocks margaritas.

The Taco & Tequila Shack will be open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September.

Hours will be added for all special events in the area. Check the Moerlein Large House Facebook page for up-to-date details.

The Moerlein Lager House is next to The Banks at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way in Downtown Cincinnati.

