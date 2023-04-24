Contests
Mother searching for answers after her missing daughter was found dead

Mother searching for answers
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is mourning the death of her daughter after she went missing last month and was later found dead.

The Cincinnati Police Department put out a missing person’s report of 25-year-old Joy Harper on April 4.

Harper’s mother, Sheila McGee, said she asked police to do a wellness check at the address where she believed her daughter was staying.

“I was scared to death...I was thinking the worst...I was praying, hoping for the best, but you know how certain things pop up in your mind - you have to resist and fight, but it was a gut feeling something was definitely wrong,” McGee said.

She says that the police called her on April 5.

“They said, ‘The person you were asking about was found dead at where you said they would be,’” said McGee.

McGee says that the police told her no one was home when they found her body inside a Highland Heights residence.

“I asked, ‘Can I see my daughter’s body?’ and they said, ‘No.’ I should’ve been able to identify my daughter’s body at the coroner’s office,” McGee said.

She says her daughter’s body was cremated before she was able to say goodbye.

Even through her mourning, McGee says she will remember her daughter’s kind spirit and beautiful soul.

“Joy was a kindhearted person; she would give her last to anybody,” McGee says. “She liked to sing, she liked to journal, she liked to design clothes. I know she’s up in Heaven now and I know her kids are going to turn out alright. They’re in good hands with their dad and I know her life was short but she served a major purpose while she was here.”

Joy Harper’s funeral was held last Sunday. FOX19 is still working on finding out more answers surrounding her death. Police say it is still under investigation and that more details won’t be released until a decision has been made as to the potential of criminality in this case and a decision to not prosecute.

