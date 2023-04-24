Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death

BOONE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who worked at a Florence paving company died at a job site earlier this month.

Autumn Fabre, an equipment operator with Riegler Blacktop, died on April 12, according to a statement from Riegler President Michael Riegler.

Riegler references a “terrible accident on a job site” but does not say what happened. Her obituary says she died at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

The company posted a statement to Facebook last week:

“Autumn started with us as a part time flagger and advanced to become a roller operator for our company. She was loved by all and took great pride in her work and had no problem keeping up with the boys. She always wanted to learn new things and was proud of her accomplishments as you can see from her post on driving the skidsteer for the first time. She was kindhearted and always had that great smile on her face. Always willing to help anyone in need and just the type of person that you loved being around.”

Fabre, 39, is named “Autumn Alisha Collinsworth” in the obit. It says she was a mother of four.

Her son says in a Facebook post it now falls on him to look after his younger siblings.

Riegler confirms it is investigating the incident internally. It is also cooperating with local authorities and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

