1 critical after officer-involved shooting in Middletown

The shooting happened during a SWAT standoff Monday evening, police say.
(WOIO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one officer was involved in a shooting in Middletown Monday evening, according to city officials.

The shooting happened sometime after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Park Lane.

One person was barricaded in an apartment, leading to a SWAT standoff. The shooting happened during the standoff, according to Middletown Chief of Police David Birk.

No officers were injured, according to an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations spokesperson.

One person is hospitalized in critical condition.

BCI is on its way to the scene to investigate.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

