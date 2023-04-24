Contests
Police search for suspect in connection with Over-the-Rhine shooting

Police are searching for this suspect in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that...
Police are searching for this suspect in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that happened in OTR on Monday, April 10.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine Monday, April 10.

Officers say it happened on 1400 Walnut Street around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint and then shot the victim once in the leg, police said.

Officers say the suspect and two other men then fled on foot north on Walnut Street.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Charles Bell at 513-352-3518.

