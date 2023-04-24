Contests
Tri-State quiz bowl team heading to Nationals
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Batavia High School quiz bowl team is heading to the National stage this week.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

The Batavia High School quiz bowl team is heading to the National stage this week.

