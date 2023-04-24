Tri-State quiz bowl team heading to Nationals
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Batavia High School quiz bowl team is heading to the National stage this week.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.