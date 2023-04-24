Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Tri-State father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI

Latest News

Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
Helicopter video shows scene of shooting at Oklahoma college
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Taylor Swift fan killed by suspected drunk driver while on way home from concert
Divers searching the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana
Man identified after ‘intentionally’ driving into Ohio River during police chase
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network