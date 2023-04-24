Contests
Vandalism cases on the rise in Oxford, police say

By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Vandalism cases in Oxford have taken a dangerous turn recently as shattered glass has been a growing problem off Miami University’s campus.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown talked with police about the issue.

Twice in the last two weeks, residents have been awakened to their bedroom windows being shattered and glass littering their rooms.

