White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has begun facilitating the departure of private U.S. citizens who want to leave Sudan, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.

“We have started to see a more regular pattern of convoys begin to arrive, including convoys that have Americans in them,” Sullivan said. “Once at the port then we are using diplomatic facilities in neighboring countries to help those Americans with their onward travel so that they can get safely out of the country.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

