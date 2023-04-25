$28M mixed-use project starts the clock on OTR’s blighted north

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The long-held vision of a Vine Street corridor redeveloped in Over-the-Rhine from one end to the other will take a momentous leap forward this week.

Members of Cincinnati City Council on Monday rushed to approve a public funding for a project that will renovate 12 buildings near Findlay Market.

Findlay Parkside, the $28.4 million project from Model Group, will redevelop the buildings into 51 residential units and 16,500 sq.-ft. of ground-floor commercial space. Half the residential units will be available to renters making 80 percent the area median income, with the rest being market rate.

“The northern portion of Vine Street has been devastatingly disinvested, but this is one of the most architecturally beautiful portions of our city,” said City Council member Reggie Harris.

The buildings are scattered around Findlay Market. The largest concentration forms a wedge on the southeast corner of a five-point intersection where Vine Street, East McMicken Avenue and Findlay Street converge.

“This is really the northern doorway into downtown, and how it looks sends a message,” Model Group CEO Bobby Maly said.

The buildings are entirely vacant and in “deplorable conditions,” according to City Council member Mark Jeffreys.

“For many decades, whenever it comes to blight in Cincinnati, this is the corner that’s showed,” said City Council member Jeff Cramerding. “I’m very excited about this corner, this project, the overall impact on Findlay Market and the neighborhood. It’s going to be as transformative as anything we’ve seen, and that says a lot.”

The Budget and Finance Committee, whose nine members comprise the entirety of City Council, voted unanimously to appropriate $2.3 million in neighborhood TIF funds for the project.

Around $8 million of the project cost will come from federal New Market Tax Credits secured by Model Group that will expire on May 2, forcing an expedited community engagement process as well as a timely City Council vote, which will happen Wednesday.

“That deadline is an infinitely hard deadline that, if missed, we’ll lose multimillions of dollars into this deal which will be nearly impossible to make up,” said City Council member Seth Walsh. “The city was not fortunate enough this year to receive through our any of development entities any new market tax credits allocations. To receive them in the first place is incredible for Model Group and this project. To lose them wold be a bad state for the city.”

Uncharted territory

Six blocks south of Findlay Parkside on Vine Street, Over-the-Rhine’s redevelopment, which is now two decades old and more than $1 billion in the making, comes to an abrupt halt.

Swaths of the so-called “northern Liberties” remain disused, blighted, vacant and filled with litter, deterring business and creating unwanted crime hot-spots, according City Council member Liz Keating.

Model Group and 3CDC envision for the area a mixed-income, mixed-use, community-oriented rejuvenescence. Progress toward that vision took several significant steps forward after the pandemic doldrum. Now development is virtually ineluctable west Race Street; no one casually walking through the area could fail to notice the cranes, diggers and hard-hats.

Developments underway include Freeport Row at Liberty and Elm; the Findlay Market Garage; Logan Commons at Findlay Market; a supportive housing project on Dunlap Street, and; Wilkommen II at Central Parkway and Findlay.

3CDC’s Findlay Flats project will join Findlay Parkside in starting the clock on Vine Street. The $37 million, 88-unit mixed-use project will rehabilitate 17 buildings along Vine Street. Thirty nine units would be available to renters making 60 percent the area median income.

3CDC’s is also spearheading the construction of the Findlay Community Center. 3CDC believes the project will be every bit as impactful as the redevelopment of Washington Park and Zeigler Park.

Speaking to the Enquirer, 3CDC Development Director Brandy Del Favero described Findlay Flats, the community center and other developments nearby as a “major transformation.”

Concerns and capitulations

But not everyone believes the dream will live up to the billing. Others take issue with public money being spent on projects by private developers.

Residents spoke out in a community engagement session attended by Model Group and hosted by the Cincinnati Planning Commission last week.

One voiced concern about the lack of larger units in the project. Said Jacob Sheridan, “There’s a lot of families that would like to live downtown, and it’s rare to see projects downtown with more than two bedrooms, and because they’re so rare, they’re extremely expensive.”

Jacob Chamlee, vice president of mixed-use at Model Group, replied the floor plates of historic buildings limited unit sizes in some cases. He also noted that larger units would command larger rents and larger public subsidies.

“For us, some of it is trying to blend the three and find the sweet spot where, if we did a lot of large units and came asking for $5-7 million, we don’t feel like that’s something that could get across the finish line,” Chamlee said.

Over-the-Rhine Community Council member Alexis Marsh accused developers like 3CDC and Model Group of land banking in the area, crowding out prospective residents.

“The system just isn’t working for families in OTR, and it isn’t working for residents who used to live her and grew up on these streets and love these streets and can come back and make them safer for families and women and seniors,” she said. “We seem to be clashing with developers.”

Marsh and long-time resident Deborah Mays called out the use of TIF funds. The Downtown/OTR West fund from which Findlay Parkside would draw earns around $5 million every year, and the $2.3 million would almost entirely deplete the fund’s current balance, according to the Cincinnati Department for Economic Development.

“TIF funds are needed for street lights, gun violence and things like that,” Marsh said. “These funds are going toward corporations already making a significant amount of money.”

Said Mays, “You’re cleaning the account out.”

Mays asked for more public engagement, particularly in light of the fact that Model Group only presented the project to the Over-the-Rhine Community Council Monday night, hours after the Budget and Finance Committee approved it.

Maly countered Monday the firm has received dozens of letters of support from local businesses and organizations and that Model Group employees, may residing in OTR, have engaged informally with community leadership for some time.

“Our focus has been engagement and trying to make sure we have broad support and build-in,” Maly said. “We know having unanimous support and pleasing everybody with one project is not ultimately possible.”

