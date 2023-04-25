Bearcat Pantry expands to include garden with fresh vegetables, more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is expanding its garden to help provide students with fresh-grown vegetables and much more.

The Bearcat Pantry (BCP) opened in 2016 and helps students not only with food but also personal care items and even clothing.

Starting now, the pantry will offer fresh vegetables grown on their own property.

The first plants that will soon become vegetables are in the ground at the brand-new Resource Center Garden. It’s part of the Bearcat Pantry, which assists more than 1,000 UC students a year.

They provide not only food but also personal hygiene items, clothing and baby supplies for students who are parents.

“As that need continues to grow and students flock to the pantry to get additional food, we added other things to the products that we have in the pantry,” says Vice President of Student Affairs Debra Merchant.

Those that work at the pantry say this is a unique approach to the hunger issues plaguing college students.

“At the BCP as Daniel [Cummins] said, we’re really trying to become a model resource center,” explains Program Coordinator Joy Kostansek, “So we can show other universities projects like this. Projects like Family First, where we provide diapers and wipes to students with families. We’re really trying to be innovative and lead the way so people can get creative in serving their students as well.”

This garden will not only be a place to grow these vegetables and plants, but it will also be self-sustainable with rain barrels, herbs and even a pollinator garden. Everything on-site was either donated or reused from materials already on hand.

All they had to buy was the seeds.

“It gives all these students a stake in this,” says Director of Grounds Beth Rains, “It’s not a handout. This is all about you as well.”

Not only will the vegetables be grown here, but the BCP will also provide supplies for students to grow their own gardens at home. It’s all in an effort to help students thrive and not worry about basic essentials like food.

“Nutrition is the key,” says Assistant Dean of Students Daniel Cummins, “And our slogan is, ‘All you need, to give all you’ve got.’ Because we want our students to be successful.”

