Bengals exercise 5th-year option on Joe Burrow’s contract

The club says it is continuing to work with Burrow on a long-term deal.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have exercised the fifth year option on quarterback Joe Burrow’s rookie deal.

The option keeps Burrow in Cincinnati for the 2024 season, when he will make around $30 million (all against the club’s salary cap) if he does not sign a new deal before then.

The Bengals had until May 1 to exercise the option.

The club described it as “a mechanical step along the way” and says it will “continue working with Burrow and his representatives” on a new deal to keep Burrow in Cincinnati long-term.

Burrow has said he wants to play in Cincinnati his “whole career.”

Joe Burrow's new deal: Analyst makes projection on star QB's contract extension

Burrow, 26, is entering his fourth year in the NFL in 2023. He is the NFL’s all time leader in completion percentage (68.2 percent).

He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and voted the FedEx Air Player of the Year in 2022.

