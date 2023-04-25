Body recovered from Ohio River, sheriff says

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities pulled a body out of the Ohio River Monday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded after receiving a call from Anderson Ferry about a body possibly being in the river around 8:10 p.m., according to Boone County Dispatch.

Crews brought the body on board the ferry around 8:30 p.m.

The body is that of a male. It’s unknown how long the body was in the water.

Deputies are investigating near the Anderson Ferry landing on the Kentucky side of the river.

No word on whether foul play is suspected.

