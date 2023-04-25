Contests
Cincinnati Public School adjusting start times for 2023-24 year

The district announced Tuesday that starting next school year, select schools will have their start times adjusted.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some schools within Cincinnati Public Schools will have a different start time for the 2023-24 year.

The district announced Tuesday that starting next school year, select schools will have their start times adjusted.

Because of “significant” bus driver shortages, CPS said they had to reduce the number of routes. The district says there are 36 more routes than bus drivers available.

That issue resulted in “route stacking” and some students arriving late to school, CPS explained.

In order to reduce the number of routes and improve efficiency, the district said they reviewed multiple options on how to go into the 2023-24 school year.

Ultimately, CPS said they chose a plan that gives a 70-minute window between school start times to allow bus drivers to complete a route with enough time to transport another group of students to school.

The schools starting at a different time will also have a new dismissal time.

Below are the new start times for schools that will see a change of 15-minutes or more:

  • AMIS 9:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • Carson 7:45 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • Rising Stars at Carthage 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Gamble Elem. 8:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • Rising Stars at Gamble. 8:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • Hartwell 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Hughes 8:45 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • North Avondale 7:45 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • Roselawn 9:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • SCPA (Grades 9-12) 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
  • William Taft 7:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

For a full list of all changes, including schools with changes that are less than 15 minutes, click here.

