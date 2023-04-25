Getting warmer slowly

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is already warmer than it was yesterday. Temperatures will begin slowly warming for the next couple of days. There will be a chance for light rain today and overnight. However, that rain will be spotty and light. Tonight will be mild. Low 41.

It will be another relatively cool day Wednesday but we are trending in the upward direction. It will be dry with some afternoon sunshine. High 62. Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will arrive late Thursday and continue at times Friday. The rain will be scattered Friday and by no means is it a washout.

The weekend forecast is looking better with dry weather Saturday and highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances return Sunday with scattered rain and downright chilly weather with a high of 59. The good news is there is no threat for freezing temperatures at this time.

