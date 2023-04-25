Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Getting warmer slowly

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is already warmer than it was yesterday. Temperatures will begin slowly warming for the next couple of days. There will be a chance for light rain today and overnight. However, that rain will be spotty and light. Tonight will be mild. Low 41.

It will be another relatively cool day Wednesday but we are trending in the upward direction. It will be dry with some afternoon sunshine. High 62. Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will arrive late Thursday and continue at times Friday. The rain will be scattered Friday and by no means is it a washout.

The weekend forecast is looking better with dry weather Saturday and highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances return Sunday with scattered rain and downright chilly weather with a high of 59. The good news is there is no threat for freezing temperatures at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Tri-State father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Sheila McGee is looking for answers after the mysterious death of her daughter Joy Harper in...
Mother searching for answers after missing daughter found dead

Latest News

Dry and warmer
Getting warmer slowly; staying dry
logo
Watch for a Stray Shower
Watch for a stray shower Tuesday
Watch for a stray shower Tuesday
Frank Marzullo
Slowly Warming Up Tuesday