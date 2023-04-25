Contests
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati brings back outdoor concerts

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be another venue to see outdoor concerts in Cincinnati this summer.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati says five headliners will be playing from July through September.

Here’s the lineup:

  • The Steve Miller Band, Friday, July 7
  • Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti, Thursday, July 20
  • Beach Boys, Friday, August 11
  • Live with Fuel, Saturday, August 26
  • KC and the Sunshine Band, Friday, September 15

Tickets for the summer concerts go on sale at HardRockCasinoCincinnati.com via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

Casino officials say two additional outdoor concert announcements will be coming this summer.

The outdoor area at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati holds 3,500 general admissions guests.

