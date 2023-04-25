Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati brings back outdoor concerts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be another venue to see outdoor concerts in Cincinnati this summer.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati says five headliners will be playing from July through September.

Here’s the lineup:

The Steve Miller Band, Friday, July 7

Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti, Thursday, July 20

Beach Boys, Friday, August 11

Live with Fuel, Saturday, August 26

KC and the Sunshine Band, Friday, September 15

Tickets for the summer concerts go on sale at HardRockCasinoCincinnati.com via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

Casino officials say two additional outdoor concert announcements will be coming this summer.

The outdoor area at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati holds 3,500 general admissions guests.

