Harry Belafonte in Cincinnati for peace walk; honored at MLB Civil Rights Game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Actor and singer turned-activist Harry Belafonte who died Tuesday at the age of 96 has visited the Queen City on several occasions.

Belafonte was on the streets of OTR for a peace walk in the aftermath of the April 2001 riots following the fatal Cincinnati police shooting of Timothy Thomas.

“I was surprised. I thought things were a little more together here,” Belafonte told Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Marie McCain.

Belafonte was in Cincinnati as part of a two-day Urban Peace & Freedom Summit hosted by staff and supporters of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the Enquirer reported.

“He will be forever remembered for his dedication to justice,” Woodrow Keown, Jr., President & COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center said. “He used his power of celebrity to gain access and support the pivotal work to end oppression in the world around him. His commitment to equity and justice redefined the power of celebrity.”

Belafonte was also in Cincinnati in 2020 for the Major League Baseball Civil Rights game at Great American Ball Park.

Belafonte, along with Willie Mays and Billie Jean King, received Beacon Awards.

Baseball officials say the awards are intended to honor individuals whose lives are emblematic of the civil rights movement, according to ESPN.

Major League Baseball Beacon Award winners, left to right, San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer, Willie Mays, tennis great Billie Jean King, and singer Harry Belafonte, applaud during pre-game ceremonies at MLB's Civil Rights game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 15, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) (Al Behrman | AP)

