Judge rejects former sergeant’s request to dismiss charge in suspect’s death

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A Highland County judge on Tuesday soundly rejected a request from a former law enforcement official to dismiss a reckless homicide charge against him for fatally shooting a chase suspect last summer in light of the coroner ruling it suicide.

This is the latest in several developments as the Ohio Attorney General’s Office continues to prosecute former Highland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan “Dustin” Malone in the July 2022 shooting death of 58-year-old Richard Poulin.

The case is now proceeding toward an August trial. The next court date is a May 31 pretrial conference.

If convicted, Malone, 44, faces up to three years in prison and would no longer be able to carry a gun. His attorney has told FOX19 NOW Malone no longer wants to be in law enforcement after this traumatic experience.

He recently resigned from the sheriff’s office when his status was changed from paid administrative leave to unpaid leave of absence in light of the criminal charge.

The married father works now for a package delivery company to make ends meet, according to his lawyer.

In his eight-page decision Tuesday, Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss eviscerated the coroner’s suicide ruling on multiple levels.

He dismissed it as “littered with hearsay” and “irrelevant to the determination of this case.”

The “sole foundation” of Dr. Jeff Beery’s determination that Poulin’s death was a suicide is a statement purported to be from Poulin’s ex-wife, the judge wrote.

However, he noted, she “vehemently” disputes that.

A motion from the state urging the judge to reject the defense motion to dismiss includes a memo from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

It states that Poulin’s ex-wife did not say anything about suicide when agents interviewed her the same day as the coroner’s investigation last summer and again when BCI followed up with her more recently, on April 6.

The coroner’s rationale also “contains rampant speculation, conjecture, assumption, supposition and hearsay,” the judge declared. Unless there is other direct evidence to support the suicide theory, it “likely will not be admissible at trial.”

Dr. Beery has been the county coroner for 11 years. Before his election, he served as deputy coroner for several years. None of his rulings has ever been overturned, he says.

“I just treasure the separation of power we have in this country where different elected officials can do their best to follow the law to do the will of their constituents,” he said.

“It offers checks and balances, unlike other countries where they have a single dictator and everyone tries to walk in lockstep and they can easily be led down the wrong path and they can make terrible mistakes, as we have seen through world history.”

Malone’s attorney tells FOX19 NOW they can’t appeal the judge’s denial of their motion to dismiss the criminal charge.

If the judge rules the coroner’s suicide finding inadmissible for trial, there also isn’t anything they can do at this point, he acknowledged. But it could be the basis for an appeal if Malone is convicted.

“The next step is a trial and we are looking forward to presenting our defense,” Engel tells FOX19 NOW.

A second attorney joined Malone’s defense Tuesday. Robert Merkle works with the state Fraternal Order of Police. He also is a retired law enforcement officer.

The Highland County coroner declined to comment Tuesday based on advice from the Highland County Prosecuor’s Office.

Malone initially planned to plead no contest in exchange for probation and no jail time in a deal with the state, but that fell apart just before the hearing, according to his attorney.

Engel wouldn’t say what killed the deal, so FOX19 NOW looked closer into the case, which included interviewing the coroner and obtaining a copy of Poulin’s Feb. 16 death certificate.

The coroner said Pouliin’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to his neck from Malone’s gun. Alcohol intoxication also is partially to blame, he added.

Poulin’s blood alcohol level was 0.202, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to his death certificate shows.

Richard Poulin, 58, was accidentally shot by Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan "Dustin" Malone after fleeing Malone and other deputies in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022 (WXIX)

Poulin ran a stop sign in the pickup truck at US 62 and Ervin Road shortly after midnight on July 17, 2022, according to the coroner’s report.

He fled from Malone and other deputies, leading them on a 9-mile, 13-minute-long high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Highland County, court records show.

The truck finally stopped after driving through two sets of stop sticks at different locations in Hillsboro.

Poulin did not get out of the truck, which had legally dark-tinted windows, according to the coroner’s report to BCI, and the deputies did not know at that time whether he was armed (he was not).

The truck lurched forward just before he was shot, leading deputies to believe he was attempting to flee again, a sheriff’s report shows. The coroner’s report also makes reference to this.

Malone had his gun in one hand and baton in the other when he used the baton to shatter the window of Poulin’s pickup truck - and the gun accidentally went off, his attorney has said.

Highland County Sheriff Donald Barrera requested BCI investigate because it was an officer-involved fatal shooting.

The Highland County Prosecutor’s Office requested the appointment of a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Pierson was appointed. He handles all of the officer-involved critical incidents including shootings for the Attorney General’s Office and BCI investigates these shootings upon request by the law enforcement agency.

FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mike Allen, the former Hamilton County prosecutor, has repeatedly told us he’s never seen a case like this.

Tuesday’s developments are no exception.

“I have never seen the state in a position where they have to discredit a coroner in a criminal case. It just never happens,” Allen said. “Prosecutors and coroners are always on the same side and on the same page. This is one of the strangest situations I have ever seen. Ms. Poulin’s vehement denial of ever making the statement attributed to her by the corner makes it even stranger.

Allen was stunned the judge may not allow the coroner’s suicide ruling into court.

“It’s obviously a difficult decision for him but I am surprised. Almost always you have a coroner’s manner of death. And if you don’t have one that’s unusual.”

