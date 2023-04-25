Madeira City Schools closed Tuesday

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Madeira City Schools is closed Tuesday, the district announced on its website.

The district’s message did not give specifics for the closing but said it was because of a “non-school safety emergency.”

Staff were instructed to report as usual Tuesday, the district’s website explained.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to Superintendent Kenju Matsudo and is waiting to hear back.

