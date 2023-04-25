Man killed in Middletown fire identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The person killed in Monday’s fire in Middletown has been identified.

Ronald Capps, 58, died in the fire on Vannest Avenue, according to Middletown Fire Captain Frank Baughman.

On Monday, Middletown Assistant Fire Chief Steve Ludwig told FOX19 NOW that firefighters were called to the home around 6 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived so they had to take a defensive position to extinguish the fire in a detached garage next to the house, Ludwig said.

Ludwig says another person was inside at the time of the fire, but that person escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

