Law enforcement veteran indicted on 10 child porn charges

Dennis Chaney
Dennis Chaney(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A southern Ohio law enforcement veteran is under arrest on 10 child porn charges, Sheriff Gordon Ellis confirmed Tuesday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office took 70-year-old Dennis Chaney of Georgetown into custody on Monday, county jail records show.

He was indicted on five counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

Chaney was booked into the Brown County Jail around 5:15 p.m. Monday and held overnight without bond, jail records show.

He is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Chaney recently resigned as an investigator for the Ohio Lottery Commission, according to the sheriff.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Lottery Commission earlier Tuesday morning for comment but has not heard back yet.

We will update this story once we do.

Chaney also served as a special deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from September 2011 to December 2013.

Before that, he worked for decades at the Dayton Police Department before retiring as a sergeant.

The sheriff revealed Tuesday that the investigation into Chaney began late last year.

Deputies received a Dec. 19 tip that Chaney “transferred images and videos consistent with possible child pornography. After several months of investigating, deputies developed enough probable cause to take the case to the grand jury.”

“The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Brown County Drug Task Force, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their assistance in the investigation,” the sheriff said.

