Ohio woman recounts terror of airplane engine failure, emergency landing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been two days since an American Airlines flight took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and then quickly returned for an emergency landing after a bird hit an engine.

An Ohio woman says it felt like something out of a movie.

“The plane was shaking and kind of wobbling, and you could feel it pulsating and making these noises,” said Cathy Sleeper.

Like the other passengers, Sleeper was headed from Columbus to Phoenix, Arizona when the bird struck, causing an engine fire.

She says in the wake of all the shaking, a flight attendant announced the words no one wants to hear.

“She says, ‘Now would be a good time for everyone to review your safety manuals,’” Sleeper recalled.

At that moment, she says everyone started to panic.

“That was the moment I will never forget,” she said. “The woman next to me making the sound of the cross and everyone was kind of crying.”

Sleeper sent a text message to her loved ones that said, “Something’s wrong with our plane. I love you. My calls won’t go through. I hope you get this.’”

“We have about 10,000 bird strikes a year across the country so it happens frequently.”

Aviation expert Jay Ratliff says airports are proactive in keeping birds away and having an emergency plan, but you just can’t predict birds.

“I think you have to go back to February of 2009. I think it was the Colgan air crash in Buffalo... that’s the last time thank God we ever had an accident where a crash was involved here in the United States,” Ratliff said. “When you go that length of time, it’s pretty indicative of the aircraft and pilots training.”

No one on board the American Airlines plane that returned to Columbus over the weekend was hurt.

Sleeper says she will fly again, and now she will make sure she reads the emergency manual located in the seat pocket.

