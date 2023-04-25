Rock knocks out semi driver on I-74, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash involving a FedEx semi truck early Sunday morning resulted after the driver was hit in the head with a rock thrown from outside the cabin, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 2:54 a.m. on westbound Interstate 74 at the 127 mile marker.

A sheriff’s investigation using video evidence found a rock was thrown through the windshield of the semi. The rock hit the driver in the head and knocked him out, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies arrived to find the semi in the median. They found the driver semi-conscious with “significant injuries to his head,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Stat Flight flew the driver to St. Vincent Hospital in Indiana due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The driver’s juvenile child was in the semi at the time and was not hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812.663.8125.

