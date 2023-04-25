City Council mulls action on Brent Spence redesign amid warnings it could sink the project

This story is being updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council will decide in a matter of days whether to throw its support behind changes to the Brent Spence Bridge project amid warnings they could delay the project—or derail it altogether.

Former Mayor John Cranley joined a group of local activists from Bridge Forward on Tuesday at City Council’s Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee to urge action.

The group produced 376 letters from the likes of Cranley, former Mayor Mark Mallory and others in support of design changes.

“We are asking you to take a stand,” Cranley said.

The $3.6 billion project to build a companion bridge beside the existing Brent Spence Bridge is fully funded. At issue is the mile stretch of Interstate 75 from 3rd Street to Linn Street that divides Downtown Cincinnati and Queensgate.

Bridge Forward wants to condense the footprint of the I-75 approach to the river, both vertically and horizontally, so that Cincinnati can reclaim up to 30 acres for urban development.

“It’s about planning a city for the next generation that will follow us,” said Brian Boland, president of Bridge Forward.

The group’s most salient changes to ODOT’s current plan are a revised connection to 5th Street and the trenching of US-50 so that it goes beneath I-75 rather than overtop. Bridge Forward argues the changes will also reduce the cost of the project.

“This is not a radical change in design,” Cranley said, “but it is an awesome new opportunity for downtown and the urban basin.”

Cranley noted the project involves completely removing the I-75 footprint north of the bridge anyways before replacing it.

“In all scenarios, the land that is currently the I-75 footprint will no longer be a road or highway,” he said. “The only question is, will we get that land back for redevelopment?”

ODOT will award the design-build contract to one or multiple firms on May 31. A groundbreaking is expected in November. The state is following a progressive design-build process, meaning, in theory, it will solicit and incorporate feedback during the design phase and even past the start of construction on the bridge itself.

“One of the challenges is, Brian [Boland] will come up with an idea, and they tell us why it can’t work rather than trying to solve the problem,” said Greg Fisher, chairman of Fisher Homes, who spoke Monday before City Council in favor of the alternative design

Bridge Forward representatives largely toed the line Tuesday between describing ODOT as a constructive partner in revising the project and describing the persistent pushback they say they’ve experienced.

“ODOT has decided they are willing to consider only small, iterative changes,” Fisher continued. “We are asking them to revisit the question and have the design-build team see what’s possible.”

For members of City Council, the question is whether to support alternatives, which could include Bridge Forward’s ever-evolving idea set. Several members described words of caution from those in Cincinnati and Columbus that doing so at this stage would be too late, creating delays and possibly causing the federal government to withdraw funding.

Cranley said those warnings are unfounded.

“They are literally begging you to publicly weigh in on what you want, what the city wants,” he said of ODOT. “They are engineers. They will take direction if you give it.”

Cranley phrased the decision before City Council in moral terms as an opportunity to right the wrongs of urban renewal and federal highway construction, in which City Council member Jeff Cramerding noted the city itself was also complicit.

“The history of this project is bad,” Cranley said. “It was racist. The destruction of Kenyon Barr was wrong. We can’t reverse most of the winds that were cause in the 1950s. But we can fix a few of them, and one of those is a bad design that is more surface parking that vertical and urban friendly.”

The Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee will consider a motion from City Council member Meeka Owens next week that could complete the city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering to engage with ODOT on proposed revisions. Several City Council members indicated support for the motion on Tuesday.

“The city is on record in favor of the status quo,” Cranley said. “If you agree with that, say so. If you think we can do better, pass the resolution and give clear guidance. There is no guarantee they will listen, but we the people ask you to speak for us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.