Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Tri-State father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Sheila McGee is looking for answers after the mysterious death of her daughter Joy Harper in...
Mother searching for answers after missing daughter found dead

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
Court records unsealed Tuesday detail how Butler County prosecutors resurrected the Katelyn...
Katelyn Markham: Unsealed search warrants reveal how prosecutors say they linked fiancé to her slaying
The University of Cincinnati is expanding its food pantry to include fresh-grown vegetables.
Bearcat Pantry expands to include garden with fresh vegetables, more
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant