Watch for a Stray Shower

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It looks like that is our last threat of freezing temperatures for now, but just in case, I would wait to plant tender vegetation until mid-May. We often say Mother’s Day is the deadline and this year it is the 14th.

While a passing shower possible far north Tuesday, most of us stay dry. Highs will return to the 60s Tuesday but remain below normal the rest of this week.

Rain will return Thursday evening and night and continue Friday with scattered showers possible. Rain chances continue through the weekend with showers Saturday and Sunday

