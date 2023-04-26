Contests
Caribou Cafe announces plans to return to Cincinnati

Free non-dairy customization will be a Caribou Perks® member exclusive when guests order ahead...
Free non-dairy customization will be a Caribou Perks® member exclusive when guests order ahead through the app.(PRNewswire)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A national premium coffeehouse chain has announced plans to return to the Ohio area and open dozens of new locations.

Caribou Coffee announced Tuesday that the company signed several multi-unit development agreements to open 60 franchises in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, Caribou closed its five Cincinnati locations in April 2013 and will now return to the area with a dozen new locations.

In addition to being part of Panera Brands since 2021, Caribou is known for its commitment to making high-quality beverages and food using real, clean-label ingredients and no artificial sweeteners or coloring.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, President and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”

The coffeehouse, which was founded in Minnesota in 1993, launched its franchise program in October 2021 and went into an agreement with Mike Mariola Restaurants, which opened its first Caribou drive-thru/walk-up in Wooster, Ohio.

