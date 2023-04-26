Contests
Driver charged in deadly Middletown crash that killed motorcyclist

The charges stem from the Oct. 8 crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that killed 42-year-old Christopher Parshall, documents show.
The charges stem from the Oct. 8 crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that killed 42-year-old Christopher Parshall, documents show.(Source: MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted in connection with a deadly October crash that killed a motorcyclist in Middletown.

Ronald Reed, 66, of Middletown, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of cocaine metabolite, according to Butler County court records.

The charges stem from the Oct. 8 crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that killed 42-year-old Christopher Parshall, documents show.

Reed was driving eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting Parshall, the crash report explains.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. and Parshall died at the scene.

