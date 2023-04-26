Contests
Dry Wednesday before rain returns Thursday evening

Rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning
Showers return Thursday evening and continue into Friday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will have more sun and clouds and stay on the mild side. Highs are in the low 60s with a light north wind.

Tonight into Thursday morning will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall in the upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible, especially to the north and east of Cincinnati.

Much of Thursday is dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 60s ahead of rain that arrives after 6 p.m. from the southwest moving towards the northeast.

Scattered showers will become widespread Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.

