Former Cincinnati fire chief files wrongful termination lawsuit against city, mayor, city manager

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s former fire chief filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long.

Michael Washington says the city fired him without due cause and due process and violated its own charter.

“He was an outstanding public servant. He was fired without just cause and is seeking to vindicate his name,” his attorney, Steve Imm with the Finney Law Firm, tells FOX19 NOW.

Cincinnati can only terminate its fire chief for cause once he or she has been on the job six months, Imm noted.

“He had no warnings or reprimands in his personnel file prior to this termination,” Imm said.

This has devastated Washington. He rose through the ranks in the fire department over three decades, from firefighter to chief.

“It’s the only career he’s ever had,” his attorney said. “He’s having a tough time with this.”

The city announced Washington’s termination in a surprise news release on the morning of Friday, March 24.

It said he was fired due to a “concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome toward women.”

“City Administration and CFD are working to pursue long-term, sustainable workplace culture change, and Long does not believe that Washington is capable of implementing or overseeing such change,” the release stated.

“I want to be clear that I do not tolerate discriminatory, hostile, or unfair working environments in any City department,” Long said in the prepared statement.

“Cincinnatians place their trust in the Fire Department, which is tasked with keeping all of us safe. If the workplace culture within the department is unhealthy, that’s a violation of the community’s trust.”

“The record will show that Chief Washington did a number of things to advance women in the Cincinnati fire service. When everything is known, it will be seen that he was a great friend to female firefighters. He did things to mentor women and elevate them up in the department.”

The city’s news release included new details about allegations against Washington: “Multiple female CFD employees have voiced concerns about a workplace culture that allows women to be treated unfairly and with disrespect.

“Washington was ordered to deliver a climate assessment, but such an assessment was never conducted,” the release alleges.

The city manager said she invited the social services organization Women Helping Women to deliver training to CFD staff.

The city has a 3-phase contract with Women Helping Women for $108,875, a city spokeswoman has said.

Both city administration and Women Helping Women “were unsatisfied with Washington’s implementation of the first phase of that training, as well as his overall lack of concern about workplace issues related to women,” according to the city’s March 24 release.

A memo from Women Helping Women describes uncovering the sentiment that “the problem lies with key leadership, namely Fire Chief” and that “language and actions perpetuate [a] ‘boys club’ mentality,” the city says.

Long cited other causes for Washington’s termination, “including an unexcused unavailability during a major fire in February 2022 and a willingness to flout the chain of command.”

Washington’s attorney told FOX19 NOW in a recent interview Long knew why Washington was not at that fire: His staff didn’t inform him.

Imm said Washington was escorted from City Hall the day they fired him.

“He’s devastated by being stripped of his badge - what he calls his ‘gold,” his attorney said in an interview last month. “He’s seen his life’s work dragged through the mud and discounted by a city that he served very devoted for 30 years. It’s very hard on him.”

In a news release sent out on his behalf the morning he was fired Washington said:

“I am thankful for my colleagues at the Cincinnati Fire Department, my friends, and my family for supporting me throughout my 30 years of service to the City of Cincinnati, ”Washington said in a news release sent out on his behalf Friday.

“My time at the department has been one of my life’s most rewarding experiences, and I will forever be grateful for my chance to serve.”

Washington’s lawyer has said he doesn’t have anything against Women Helping Women but he didn’t think they were qualified to assess a fire chief’s duties.

He said Washington worked with Women Helping Women to schedule the training and was not against it but the city manager may not have understood that they had other scheduling commitments.

He said the chief was “very welcoming” toward their input and did not try to block or impede their work.

The city’s assistant fire chief over its Fire and Emergency Medical Services Operations Division, Steven Breitfelder, was immediately named the interim chief.

The city manager’s office plans to hire a third-party firm to conduct a national search for the next permanent fire chief.

