Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Former Deer Park softball coach sentenced to 9 months in jail

Former Deer Park High School softball coach Andrew Geesner was sentenced to nine months in jail...
Former Deer Park High School softball coach Andrew Geesner was sentenced to nine months in jail for having sexual relations with a minor.(WXIX)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former high school softball coach was sentenced to nine months in jail for having sexual relations with a minor.

Andrew Geesner, 36, appeared in court Wednesday, where he heard the judge’s sentencing.

Before he learned his punishment, the former Deer Park High School softball coach pleaded for forgiveness.

“Your honor, I would like to start by apologizing to her family and my family for the actions that happened,” Geesner said. “Ever since the beginning, I have taken this seriously, and I reached out to my church and I’ve gotten the help I need. I see my care pastor once a month, and we talk about the case and what kind of help I need.”

Former Deer Park softball coach pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition, court docs say

Geesner was not the only one who got a chance to speak Wednesday.

A family member of the victim said they don’t think Geesner is remorseful at all.

“I don’t think he is remorseful at all,” the family member said. “He got caught, and if he was remorseful, the statement doesn’t talk about us at all.”

The family member did say they don’t think Geesner being in prison would solve anything.

The judge said he took that into consideration when making a decision, but in the end, the nature of Geesner’s crime led him to the nine-month prison sentence.

Once Geesner is released from jail, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School...
Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School softball players while he was a coach.(Hamilton County Justice Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cincinnati will be installing concrete speed cushions to help emergency vehicles...
Cincinnati to become first city in the region to install concrete speed cushions
A $140 million Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Resort with a 264-room hotel is planned to open at...
$140M Margaritaville Resort coming to Newport on the Levee
Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death
Chris Flanagan came to the area in 1998 to teach at Finneytown Local School District, according...
Madeira principal dies: Chris Flanagan ‘poured his heart into children and teachers’
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Latest News

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
Free non-dairy customization will be a Caribou Perks® member exclusive when guests order ahead...
Caribou Cafe announces plans to return to Cincinnati
The charges stem from the Oct. 8 crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that killed 42-year-old...
Driver charged in deadly Middletown crash that killed motorcyclist
Ice taking over Cincinnati's cocktail industry
Ice taking over Cincinnati's cocktail industry