Former Deer Park softball coach sentenced to 9 months in jail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former high school softball coach was sentenced to nine months in jail for having sexual relations with a minor.

Andrew Geesner, 36, appeared in court Wednesday, where he heard the judge’s sentencing.

Before he learned his punishment, the former Deer Park High School softball coach pleaded for forgiveness.

“Your honor, I would like to start by apologizing to her family and my family for the actions that happened,” Geesner said. “Ever since the beginning, I have taken this seriously, and I reached out to my church and I’ve gotten the help I need. I see my care pastor once a month, and we talk about the case and what kind of help I need.”

Geesner was not the only one who got a chance to speak Wednesday.

A family member of the victim said they don’t think Geesner is remorseful at all.

“I don’t think he is remorseful at all,” the family member said. “He got caught, and if he was remorseful, the statement doesn’t talk about us at all.”

The family member did say they don’t think Geesner being in prison would solve anything.

The judge said he took that into consideration when making a decision, but in the end, the nature of Geesner’s crime led him to the nine-month prison sentence.

Once Geesner is released from jail, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School softball players while he was a coach. (Hamilton County Justice Center)

