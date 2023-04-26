Contests
Ja’Marr Chase to join Joe Mixon’s football camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes after completing a catch in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes after completing a catch in the first quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is teaming up with Joe Mixon for his Cincinnati youth football camp this summer.

The wide receiver will join the Joe Mixon Youth Football Camp on the second day, according to a release from ProCamps.

The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1 through 8 and will take place at Sycamore High School in Montgomery, Ohio on June 3-4.

As part of a comprehensive camp experience, participants will interact with Mixon, Chase and other local coaches to learn new techniques and improve their performance.

Each attendee will receive a team photo with Joe Mixon, a limited-edition camp t-shirt and a souvenir autograph.

Spots for the football camp are limited, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early. Registration is now open.

Need-based scholarships are also available for qualifying participants.

For more information, visit www.JoeMixonCamp.com.

