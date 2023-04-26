Ja’Marr Chase to join Joe Mixon’s football camp

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is teaming up with Joe Mixon for his Cincinnati youth football camp this summer.

The wide receiver will join the Joe Mixon Youth Football Camp on the second day, according to a release from ProCamps.

The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1 through 8 and will take place at Sycamore High School in Montgomery, Ohio on June 3-4.

As part of a comprehensive camp experience, participants will interact with Mixon, Chase and other local coaches to learn new techniques and improve their performance.

Each attendee will receive a team photo with Joe Mixon, a limited-edition camp t-shirt and a souvenir autograph.

Spots for the football camp are limited, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early. Registration is now open.

BIG NEWS‼️ We are excited to announce that Ja'Marr Chase is joining day 2 of the Joe Mixon Football Camp! Are you ready to train with the best of the best? Spots are filling fast. Register now at https://t.co/GmGVwLoJa7 💪#cincinnati #bengals #procamps @Joe_MainMixon… pic.twitter.com/6uGUkhUThL — ProCamps (@ProCamps) April 24, 2023

Need-based scholarships are also available for qualifying participants.

For more information, visit www.JoeMixonCamp.com.

