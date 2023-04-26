Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

John Stamos says he once tried to get the Olsen twins fired from ‘Full House’

FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears the “Full House” crew didn’t always have such a tight bond.

John Stamos revealed he once tried to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the sitcom.

In a recent episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, the actor – who played Uncle Jesse – said he wanted the twins recast during the early days of the show.

They shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the “Full House” family.

While filming the pilot, Stamos said the 11-month-old twins wouldn’t stop screaming.

He couldn’t deal with it, and he convinced the show to get rid of them.

The replacement actors weren’t up to par, so the Olsen twins were brought back.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cincinnati will be installing concrete speed cushions to help emergency vehicles...
Cincinnati to become first city in the region to install concrete speed cushions
A $140 million Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Resort with a 264-room hotel is planned to open at...
$140M Margaritaville Resort coming to Newport on the Levee
Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death
Chris Flanagan came to the area in 1998 to teach at Finneytown Local School District, according...
Madeira principal dies: Chris Flanagan ‘poured his heart into children and teachers’
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers...
Amazon axes Halo fitness devices in cost-cutting move
President Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age when making the decision to run for...
Biden bats away questions about age, polls; launches 2024 ad
President Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age when making the decision to run for...
Biden on 2024: 'Took a hard look' at his own age